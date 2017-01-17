Regions Bank And Foundation Support Lee's Find Us Faithful Capital Campaign
Michael Mathis, right, and Ken Dew, center, presenting a $100,000 gift to Lee Lee University from Regions to Dr. Paul Conn Earlier this month, both Regions Bank and Regions Foundation gave a joint contribution of $100,000 to Lee University in support of the Find Us Faithful capital campaign for the South Campus Expansion.
