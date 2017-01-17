Regions Bank And Foundation Support L...

Regions Bank And Foundation Support Lee's Find Us Faithful Capital Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Michael Mathis, right, and Ken Dew, center, presenting a $100,000 gift to Lee Lee University from Regions to Dr. Paul Conn Earlier this month, both Regions Bank and Regions Foundation gave a joint contribution of $100,000 to Lee University in support of the Find Us Faithful capital campaign for the South Campus Expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15) Jan 13 Scooter trash 19
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jan 13 Sluder 824
Gimme a $5 Jan 13 some dude 1
Sheila Brown Jan 12 Iwould 2
Lynn Smith Jan 12 Iwould 1
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) Jan 12 free thinker 16
News Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen. Jan 11 Johnon lawn care 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,588 • Total comments across all topics: 278,055,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC