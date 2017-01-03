Polk County News ceases publication

Polk County News ceases publication

Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

She said the publication had been on the market for several months, but recent news about her spouse's health caused the quick decision. Buehler said Rich Clayton, her spouse and only full-time employee, had been diagnosed with cancer over the Christmas holidays.

