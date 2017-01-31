Patsy Jo Puckett

Patsy Jo Puckett

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Survivors include her four children: Samuel Puckett of Chattanooga and John Puckett, Mark Puckett and Matthew Puckett, all of Cleveland; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Ellis Forrester of Flintstone, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) 1 hr Twisted 2
What happened to Jeremy Sams (Jun '16) 1 hr Twisted 5
Amber Locke 1 hr Twisted 1
Lynn Smith 12 hr ItsMe 2
Amanda Cowan Blythe??? 12 hr ItsMe 2
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Mon Xxx 26
Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14) Jan 29 Jengalang 19
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC