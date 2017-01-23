Patricia Diane Thompson
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, William "Billy" Thompson; mother, Bonnie Watson; stepfather, Don Watson; son, Jeremy Nichols; daughter, Lana Strickland; brother, Haward Lee Boyette Jr.; sister, Donna Stroud; and numerous other family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 188 Old Georgetown Road NW in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garret Odum
|14 hr
|street queen
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|Mon
|Jessica M
|19
|toro equipment (Mar '12)
|Sat
|curt1950
|8
|Review: Aikido School of Cleveland (Oct '12)
|Jan 21
|bob
|15
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Curious
|9
|Amanda Cowan Blythe???
|Jan 20
|Curious
|1
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Scooter trash
|19
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC