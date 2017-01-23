Patricia Diane Thompson

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, William "Billy" Thompson; mother, Bonnie Watson; stepfather, Don Watson; son, Jeremy Nichols; daughter, Lana Strickland; brother, Haward Lee Boyette Jr.; sister, Donna Stroud; and numerous other family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 188 Old Georgetown Road NW in Cleveland.

