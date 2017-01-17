No. 2 Bears honor seniors in blowout ...

No. 2 Bears honor seniors in blowout of third-ranked Trojans

Bradley Central and Soddy-Daisy have had some tremendously close battles on the wrestling mat over the years, but Thursday's District 8 championship dual meet wasn't one of them. BRADLEY CENTRAL senior Caleb Adkins, top, maneuvers Soddy-Daisy's Cade Ghaffan into position for a pin while referee Gene Baughn checks the shoulder before slapping the mat a few seconds later in the 160-pound match to open Thursday evening's District 8 championship dual meet at Jim Smiddy Arena.

