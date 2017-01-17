Matt' Goforth
Survivors include his wife, Jean Goforth; four children: Alex Benjamin Goforth, Emma Jane Goforth, Lazarus "Bobby" Malachi Goforth, and Wilhelmina "Mina" Petrichora Goforth; parents, Darrell and Vicky Goforth, all of Ooltewah; grandmothers: Virginia Kiser of Ooltewah and Della Mae Goforth of Riceville; four siblings: Tim Goforth of Ooltewah, Tiffani Drake of Cleveland, Jenny Firth of Birmingham, and Noah Goforth of Cleveland; and five nephews: Zephyniah Goforth and Nehymiah Goforth, both of Chattanooga and Winston Firth, Thatcher Firth and Shepard Firth of Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Matt's memory to the Jacobsen Syndrome Foundation at www.11qusa.org.
