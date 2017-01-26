MainStreet Cleveland proposes grant p...

MainStreet Cleveland proposes grant plans for redevelopment

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

MainStreet Cleveland President Keith Barrett, and several other officers of the downtown organization, visited this week's gathering of the City Council in order to forge a partnership for a The downtown organization is planning to match the grant with an additional $50,000, and Barrett was asking the Council to contribute a third $50,000 to bring the pool to $150,000 for assistance to business owners, or prospective business owners, in the downtown area of Cleveland." MainStreet Cleveland President Keith Barrett, and several other officers of the downtown organization, visited this week's gathering of the City Council in order to forge a partnership for a downtown development program.

