Lawmakers get list of CSCC, TBR concerns

More funding for capital projects and campus security, and help expanding rural broadband internet access are among the things colleges are lobbying state legislators for as they prepare for the STATEa SLEGISLATORSa Slisten as Tennessee Board of Regents member Tom Griscom, left, describes colleges' needs during a Legislative Luncheon with area college officials Friday. From left are Griscom, state Rep. Johna SForgety, state Sen. Mike Bell and state Rep. Dan Howell.

