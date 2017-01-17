Kenneth Keith
He was born on Feb. 24, 1928, in Cleveland and was the son of the late Lela Marie Bates Keith and Harle Roosevelt Keith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rosezella Keith; son-in-law, Pete Kendrick; his sisters: Edith Hawkins and Vernice Pell; and several half brothers and half sisters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Scooter trash
|19
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Sluder
|824
|Gimme a $5
|Jan 13
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
|Lynn Smith
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|1
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Jan 12
|free thinker
|16
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Jan 11
|Johnon lawn care
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC