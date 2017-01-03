Jimmy D. Baynham

Jimmy D. Baynham

Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Baynham of Cleveland; his daughter, Alyssa Baynham; his son, Jimmy Doyle Baynham Jr., both of Cleveland; his six sisters and five brothers: Dottie Peterson of Kingman, Ariz., Peggy Sue Colburn of Houlka, Miss., Janice Younkin of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Carol Maples of Southhaven, Miss., David D. Smith of Sunrise, Fla., Paul R. Smith of Memphis, Sara Criddle of Crenshaw, Miss., Cynthia Harris of Mesa, Ariz., Edward E. Smith of Atoka, Matthew Smith of Cleveland and Michael M. Baynham of Houston, Miss.; 22 nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

