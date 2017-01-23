Jill West honored for her long career of EMS dedication

There was an "all in the family" moment during Monday's gathering of the Bradley County Commission when Commissioner Charlotte Peak helped present a special recognition to her sister, Jill Jill West, center, receives a special commendation for her 28 years of service in emergency services. Presenting the recognition were her sister, Commissioner Charlotte Peak, left, and Bradey County Mayor D. Gary Davis, right.

