Jenne gets prestigious recognition

Cleveland attorney Joshua H. Jenne has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, according to an announcement by the organization. JOSHUA H. JENNE, second from left, has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a recognition granted to less than 1 percent of all attorneys in the United States.

