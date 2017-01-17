Herbert Edward Carlton
Herbert Edward Carlton, 86, a resident of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at a local hospital with his son by his side. He was the son of the late Lake Floyd Carlton and Grace Dewoody Carlton.
