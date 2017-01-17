Greenway governing body might dump horses
WALKERS, JOGGERS and bicyclists on the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway had to dodge a mess left on the pavement by horses over the weekend. A number of complaints were received by Greenway board members and the Cleveland Parks and Recreation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Scooter trash
|19
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Sluder
|824
|Gimme a $5
|Jan 13
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
|Lynn Smith
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|1
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Jan 12
|free thinker
|16
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Jan 11
|Johnon lawn care
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC