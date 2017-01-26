George Ernest DeLay
Left to cherish his memory are son and daughter-in-law, Tony DeLay of Cleveland; two daughters and son-in-law: Mitzi DeLay of Chattanooga and Anna Williams; one brother, Glen J. DeLay; six sisters and brothers-in-law: Deanie Sample, Sandra DeLay, Mable Geren, Glenda Bible, all of Cleveland, Betty Shot, of Gainsville, Ga., and Jean Baird, of Knoxville; and four grandchildren: Heath DeLay, Lane DeLay, Gloria Williams, and Matthew Williams. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home, 2415 Georgetown Road N.W., Cleveland with the Rev.
