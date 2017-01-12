For 110th General Assembly Local lawmakers given assignments
Local representatives to the Tennessee State Legislature have received appointments to some significant committees as the 110th General Assembly enters its second week. Local representatives to the Tennessee State Legislature have received appointments to some significant committees as the 110th General Assembly enters its second week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Scooter trash
|19
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Sluder
|824
|Gimme a $5
|Fri
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
|Lynn Smith
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|1
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Jan 12
|free thinker
|16
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Jan 11
|Johnon lawn care
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC