Father Daughter Dance Tickets Sale Starts Tuesday
Tickets went on sale today for the Father Daughter Dance at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Ballrooms E-J, on Friday, Feb. 10. The dance will be from 7-10 p.m., with photos at 6:30 p.m., and is for ages three to 18. There are two ways to purchase tickets: - call 842-6748 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday to purchase tickets using a ... (more)
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Scooter trash
|19
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Sluder
|824
|Gimme a $5
|Jan 13
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
|Lynn Smith
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|1
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Jan 12
|free thinker
|16
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Jan 11
|Johnon lawn care
|1
