Father Daughter Dance Tickets Sale Starts Tuesday

Tickets went on sale today for the Father Daughter Dance at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Ballrooms E-J, on Friday, Feb. 10. The dance will be from 7-10 p.m., with photos at 6:30 p.m., and is for ages three to 18. There are two ways to purchase tickets: - call 842-6748 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday to purchase tickets using a ... (more)

