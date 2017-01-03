Esta Minnis

Esta Minnis

She was preceded in death by her five siblings: James Paul Murray, Howard Murray, Edith Murray Pharr, Barbara Murray Fugatt and Jackie Delano Murray. Survivors include her two children: Jeffery L. Minnis, of Chattanooga and Janet Minnis Thomas of Cleveland; three grandchildren: Carrie Minnis, Bethany Baker and Jennifer Bain; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Katherine Murray Griffin, of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

