Emma M. Haggard
She was the daughter of the late Edith Shelton Carver and Robert Carver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loye Hardin Haggard; her sons: John Morrison and Sammy Reed; and her sister, Mary Carver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union students donate T-shirts to Denmarka
|21 hr
|nattie66
|1
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|Tue
|Omgitslong615
|8
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|821
|What should i know about lebanon?
|Jan 1
|TnTitan17
|1
|Lot moberly
|Dec 31
|LifecareLacenter
|1
|Aleshia cardwell/Hackler
|Dec 31
|Aleshia
|3
|ez money
|Dec 28
|kcampbell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC