Education leaders, legislators discuss mutual concerns
Members of the Cleveland Board of Education had the opportunity to sit down and have a valuable discussion with local state legislators on Thursday afternoon. "I think the best part of the day was really just having the chance to dialogue and to have a face-to-face conversation - that's so much better than doing it either by email or phone call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|2 hr
|Yay
|823
|Union students donate T-shirts to Denmarka
|Jan 4
|nattie66
|1
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Omgitslong615
|8
|What should i know about lebanon?
|Jan 1
|TnTitan17
|1
|Lot moberly
|Dec 31
|LifecareLacenter
|1
|Aleshia cardwell/Hackler
|Dec 31
|Aleshia
|3
|ez money
|Dec 28
|kcampbell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC