Education leaders, legislators discus...

Education leaders, legislators discuss mutual concerns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Members of the Cleveland Board of Education had the opportunity to sit down and have a valuable discussion with local state legislators on Thursday afternoon. "I think the best part of the day was really just having the chance to dialogue and to have a face-to-face conversation - that's so much better than doing it either by email or phone call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 2 hr Yay 823
News Union students donate T-shirts to Denmarka Jan 4 nattie66 1
david wayne comer (May '12) Jan 3 Omgitslong615 8
What should i know about lebanon? Jan 1 TnTitan17 1
Lot moberly Dec 31 LifecareLacenter 1
Aleshia cardwell/Hackler Dec 31 Aleshia 3
ez money Dec 28 kcampbell 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC