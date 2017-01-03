Donald Alley

Donald Alley

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

He was born a British citizen, and when Canada acquired Newfoundland, he became a Canadian citizen. After moving to Tennessee, he became a naturalized American citizen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
david wayne comer (May '12) Tue Omgitslong615 8
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Mon ThomasA 821
What should i know about lebanon? Sun TnTitan17 1
Lot moberly Dec 31 LifecareLacenter 1
Aleshia cardwell/Hackler Dec 31 Aleshia 3
ez money Dec 28 kcampbell 1
News Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14) Dec 27 Dept of Corrections 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC