Court orders no bond in Mark Treuchet case
No bond has been set for the man accused of shooting a fleeing suspect at the Bradley County Landfill last year, though it was argued that his lack of criminal history and service as a veteran No bond has been set for the man accused of shooting a fleeing suspect at the Bradley County Landfill last year, though it was argued that his lack of criminal history and service as a veteran showed him not to be a flight risk. Mark Steven Treuchet, 53, was working for a local contracting company preparing a new cell at the landfill when the incident reportedly occurred on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Rogers (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Tennessee
|13
|Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|TSnow
|18
|jennie lewis
|15 hr
|Unknown
|7
|Hamilton County Mugshots (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Doug
|3
|New Warren County Mugshots (May '14)
|Wed
|Howard
|4
|Garret Odum
|Mon
|street queen
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|Jan 23
|Jessica M
|19
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC