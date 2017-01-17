Council expected to review issue of h...

Council expected to review issue of horses on Greenway

1 hr ago

The Cleveland/Bradley Greenway Board has no specific recommendation for the Cleveland City Council regarding horses on the linear park, but the board's discussion Thursday is expected to reach The Cleveland/Bradley Greenway Board has no specific recommendation for the Cleveland City Council regarding horses on the linear park, but the board's discussion Thursday is expected to reach municipal leaders at Monday's session of the city governing body. Councilman Bill Estes is a member of the Greenway Board, Councilman Tom Cassada was a visitor Thursday, and City Manager Joe Fivas and Senior Planner Corey Divel were in attendance.

