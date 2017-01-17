Cleveland Planning Commission votes to deny rezoning request

A request for rezoning of property on Caywood Drive will reach the Cleveland City Council with a unanimous recommendation for denial, following action by the Cleveland Municipal Planning Property owner James Daniel Smith is seeking a change in zoning for approximately .31 acre at the intersection of 20th Street N.W. and Caywood Drive N.W. from R-1 Single Residential to R-3 Multi-Family Residential. Smith reportedly is planning to construct a duplex at the location."

