Cleveland Planning Commission votes to deny rezoning request
A request for rezoning of property on Caywood Drive will reach the Cleveland City Council with a unanimous recommendation for denial, following action by the Cleveland Municipal Planning Property owner James Daniel Smith is seeking a change in zoning for approximately .31 acre at the intersection of 20th Street N.W. and Caywood Drive N.W. from R-1 Single Residential to R-3 Multi-Family Residential. Smith reportedly is planning to construct a duplex at the location."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Scooter trash
|19
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Sluder
|824
|Gimme a $5
|Jan 13
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
|Lynn Smith
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|1
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Jan 12
|free thinker
|16
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Jan 11
|Johnon lawn care
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC