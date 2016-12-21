City's Corey Divel a day-to-day planner

City's Corey Divel a day-to-day planner

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Senior Planner Corey Divel has an expansive menu of responsibilities for the Cleveland Planning Division, responsibilities one might categorize as "normal," "random" and Divel is celebrating his fourth year with the Cleveland Planning Division, after three-quarters of a decade with the Bradley County Planning Division." Senior Planner Corey Divel has an expansive menu of responsibilities for the Cleveland Planning Division, responsibilities one might categorize as "normal," "random" and "interesting."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 2 hr ThomasA 821
What should i know about lebanon? 14 hr TnTitan17 1
Lot moberly Sat LifecareLacenter 1
Aleshia cardwell/Hackler Sat Aleshia 3
ez money Dec 28 kcampbell 1
News Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14) Dec 27 Dept of Corrections 2
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Dec 25 Xxx 25
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,092 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,387

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC