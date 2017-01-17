Chattanooga Native Becomes A Professional Drag Racer
At just over 5,000 horse power, Mr. Hill can can speed down the quarter-mile drag racetrack at over 260 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|1 hr
|Curious
|9
|Amanda Cowan Blythe???
|1 hr
|Curious
|1
|Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Scooter trash
|19
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Sluder
|824
|Gimme a $5
|Jan 13
|some dude
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|2
|Lynn Smith
|Jan 12
|Iwould
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC