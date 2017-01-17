Carl Henderson Named To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
Longtime civic leader and CPA Carl Henderson was named to the Chattanooga Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners by Mayor Andy Berke.
