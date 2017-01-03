Bradley drought levels finally lessen

Despite heavy November and December downpours that returned Bradley County to a semblance of rainfall normalcy, the area still finished 2016 almost 12 inches below average. By year's end, the Cleveland Filter Plant had recorded 43.67 inches, some 11.80 inches below normal.

