Bradley drought levels finally lessen
Despite heavy November and December downpours that returned Bradley County to a semblance of rainfall normalcy, the area still finished 2016 almost 12 inches below average. By year's end, the Cleveland Filter Plant had recorded 43.67 inches, some 11.80 inches below normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2nd dui
|2 hr
|Dr_Loose
|5
|Dear Judge Gwin
|Mon
|HINT
|5
|Sheila Brown
|Mon
|Wantit
|1
|Tyler McChurch (Feb '13)
|Sat
|Jess
|18
|cheating husband (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Its True
|9
|blake rogers
|Jan 7
|worriedfriend
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|Yay
|823
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC