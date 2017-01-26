Betty J. Simpson
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dowell Simpson; parents, Daris and Lillie Mae Crowe; and siblings, Willie Rose, Grover Crowe, Bertha Mae Cameron, Wilma Jean Overholt, Pearl Mathis and Myrtle Rose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Rogers (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Tennessee
|13
|Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|TSnow
|18
|jennie lewis
|15 hr
|Unknown
|7
|Hamilton County Mugshots (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Doug
|3
|New Warren County Mugshots (May '14)
|Wed
|Howard
|4
|Garret Odum
|Mon
|street queen
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|Jan 23
|Jessica M
|19
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC