Bell foresees legislative focus on gas taxes and broadband

Yesterday

State Sen. Mike Bell said Wednesday that two major issues he is certain will be central to the 110th General Assembly will be gas taxes and broadband access. State Sen. Mike Bell spoke to the Cleveland Lions Club on Wednesday about issues in the upcoming session of the state Legislature.

