Bagpipes for Molly
BRAD COLLINS of Cleveland braved the cold Monday to play bagpipes at his friend Molly Corn's funeral. Collins was playing a Scottish Highland set of bagpipes at the funeral, held at the St. BRAD COLLINS of Cleveland braved the cold Monday to play bagpipes at his friend Molly Corn's funeral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|35 min
|MattDillon74
|14
|2nd dui
|13 hr
|Sam blue
|6
|Dear Judge Gwin
|Mon
|HINT
|5
|Sheila Brown
|Mon
|Wantit
|1
|Tyler McChurch (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|Jess
|18
|cheating husband (Jun '14)
|Jan 7
|Its True
|9
|blake rogers
|Jan 7
|worriedfriend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC