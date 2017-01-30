ArtSmart' showcases student talent

ArtSmart' showcases student talent

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Local art students are now enjoying a unique opportunity to have their artwork seen by hundreds of people each day. THISa SCOLORFULa SARTWORKa Sfrom a Cleveland High School student is one of 13 images which has so far been featured in the "ArtSmart"a Sbillboard campaign by Edge Billboards and the Bradley Cleveland Public Education Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Mon Xxx 26
Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14) Sun Jengalang 19
Julie Chaffins Sat Kristina pruitte 3
Kristina, Jeremy, bud, and Sherry pruitte (Oct '15) Sat Kristina pruitte 2
we are new to cleveland area kinda and we are l... (Jul '11) Jan 28 Ssammilynn 2
Dr. Easton Wenger (May '16) Jan 28 Ssammilynn 2
Richard Rogers (Apr '11) Jan 25 Tennessee 13
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC