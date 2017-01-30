ArtSmart' showcases student talent
Local art students are now enjoying a unique opportunity to have their artwork seen by hundreds of people each day. THISa SCOLORFULa SARTWORKa Sfrom a Cleveland High School student is one of 13 images which has so far been featured in the "ArtSmart"a Sbillboard campaign by Edge Billboards and the Bradley Cleveland Public Education Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16)
|Mon
|Xxx
|26
|Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Jengalang
|19
|Julie Chaffins
|Sat
|Kristina pruitte
|3
|Kristina, Jeremy, bud, and Sherry pruitte (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Kristina pruitte
|2
|we are new to cleveland area kinda and we are l... (Jul '11)
|Jan 28
|Ssammilynn
|2
|Dr. Easton Wenger (May '16)
|Jan 28
|Ssammilynn
|2
|Richard Rogers (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|Tennessee
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC