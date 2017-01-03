Animal Shelter report given at advisory board meeting
Only veterinarians Dr. James Lane and Dr. Sally Poston attended the meeting, while two newly appointed members may not have been notified of the session. New members are City Councilman Tom Cassada, who replaced former Council representative George Poe, and Rachel Veazey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|18 min
|merrygoround
|822
|Union students donate T-shirts to Denmarka
|Wed
|nattie66
|1
|david wayne comer (May '12)
|Jan 3
|Omgitslong615
|8
|What should i know about lebanon?
|Jan 1
|TnTitan17
|1
|Lot moberly
|Dec 31
|LifecareLacenter
|1
|Aleshia cardwell/Hackler
|Dec 31
|Aleshia
|3
|ez money
|Dec 28
|kcampbell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC