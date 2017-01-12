Alma Jean Beard
Alma Jean Beard, 73, a lifelong resident of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in a Chattanooga health care facility. She was preceded in death by her parents, French M. Beard and Gladys Wilcox Beard; and siblings: Hoover Beard, Beatrice Messer, Andrew Beard, Homer Beard, and Pearney Gates.
