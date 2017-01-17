3 People Shot Early Saturday Morning On East 3rd Street
Three people were shot on East 3rd Street early Saturday morning. They were identified as Countess Clemons, 24, Kezia Jackson, 23, and Dutchess Lykes, 26. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 2:40 a.m. to person shot call at a local hospital.
