3 People Shot Early Saturday Morning ...

3 People Shot Early Saturday Morning On East 3rd Street

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Three people were shot on East 3rd Street early Saturday morning. They were identified as Countess Clemons, 24, Kezia Jackson, 23, and Dutchess Lykes, 26. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 2:40 a.m. to person shot call at a local hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Aikido School of Cleveland (Oct '12) 6 hr bob 15
david wayne comer (May '12) Fri Curious 9
Amanda Cowan Blythe??? Fri Curious 1
Sasquatch/bigfoot Sightings and Encounters (Jun '15) Jan 13 Scooter trash 19
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jan 13 Sluder 824
Gimme a $5 Jan 13 some dude 1
Sheila Brown Jan 12 Iwould 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bradley County was issued at January 20 at 11:00PM CST

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC