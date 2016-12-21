Year's top stories set for review in launch of series

Depending upon individual perspective or maybe family circumstance, 2016 was a good year, a bad year or maybe just one of those so-so years, caught up somewhere in the great divide between ordinary Depending upon individual perspective or maybe family circumstance, 2016 was a good year, a bad year or maybe just one of those so-so years, caught up somewhere in the great divide between ordinary and extraordinary. Looking back at the past 11 months and 19 days, what was it like for you, a typical Cleveland and Bradley County resident? Was it the best of times or the worst of times? To more than 100,000 Clevelanders and Bradley Countians, 2016 has been a year of experiences.

