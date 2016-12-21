Sharing Christmas at Honda of Cleveland
LOOKINGa Sthrough the presents at Honda of Cleveland Christmas children's celebration were, from left, Elli Cooper, Brady Hamby and Aiden Olinger. GENERALa SManager Corey Shoate and sales manager John Davis of Honda of Cleveland greeted the children and their families at the Christmas luncheon Wednesday.
