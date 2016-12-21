Scott's Furniture customer wins $5,000 furniture makeover
MARY ANDa SBOBBYa SDALE won $5,000 in free furniture from The Buying Giant, which Scott's Furniture in Cleveland was a founding member. From left are Hunter Vest, Scott Vest and Sandee Vest of Scott's Furniture, Bobby and Mary Dale, and Jeannine and Bobby Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|1 hr
|Dead Gods
|820
|What should i know about lebanon?
|11 hr
|TnTitan17
|1
|Lot moberly
|Sat
|LifecareLacenter
|1
|Aleshia cardwell/Hackler
|Sat
|Aleshia
|3
|ez money
|Dec 28
|kcampbell
|1
|Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14)
|Dec 27
|Dept of Corrections
|2
|Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Xxx
|25
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC