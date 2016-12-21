Ricky Lee Best
Survivors include two sisters and brothers-in-law: Pat and Charlie Bird of Cleveland and Towanna and Jackie Plaster of Niota; nieces and spouses, Calissta Shaye Rogers and fiance' Eddie Coulter, Rachel Elizabeth and Shayne Boston, and Becky and Cesar Zaidman; great nieces: Laura Elizabeth Boston, Olivia Ann Boston, Isabella Rose Boston, Lydia Cleo Boston, Emma Jadyn Rogers; and great-nephews; Judah Samuel Boston, Matthew Cole Rogers, and Jacob Austin Rogers. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. today, Dec. 28, 2016, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home in Athens with the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|Blackrose
|815
|ez money
|Wed
|kcampbell
|1
|Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14)
|Tue
|Dept of Corrections
|2
|Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Xxx
|25
|christmas food (Dec '10)
|Dec 25
|Rhonda
|11
|Alert: Inmate found dead at Wilson County Jail (Mar '15)
|Dec 23
|In the know
|10
|Dear Judge Gwin
|Dec 22
|adriennelovett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC