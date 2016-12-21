J&S Restaurants, Inc. named their top Managers
At a recent awards banquet, J&S Restaurants, Inc. named their top General Managers and District Managers. Valerie Lewis of the Soddy Daisy Hardee's was named Training Manager of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16)
|19 hr
|Xxx
|25
|christmas food (Dec '10)
|Sun
|Rhonda
|11
|Alert: Inmate found dead at Wilson County Jail (Mar '15)
|Fri
|In the know
|10
|Dear Judge Gwin
|Dec 22
|adriennelovett
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|Dec 22
|Jessica M
|18
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|Dec 22
|Trumpler
|32
|Hot blonde gamestop
|Dec 20
|Relevant Image
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC