Growth focus is ready to move to downtown: - SBerry
With the construction of the new Spring Branch Industrial Park going full throttle, the focus on local development will begin shifting inward, to downtown Cleveland. "It's now time for us to pay attention to what is going on in the inner city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Judge Gwin
|8 hr
|adriennelovett
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|12 hr
|Jessica M
|18
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|Trumpler
|32
|Hot blonde gamestop
|Dec 20
|Relevant Image
|2
|Vince & Amy Mellon (Feb '16)
|Dec 18
|Ntbtebmkb
|14
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|Dec 17
|I know the truth
|35
|Support Group For Women At Risk For Hereditary ...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC