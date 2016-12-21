goodbye, newspaperman

Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

When Stephen Crass gathered all the Cleveland Daily Banner's employees together on Oct. 12, and announced he would be retiring in January, his wife, Deborah, was standing by his side and the STEPHEN CRASS, left, publisher of the Cleveland Daily Banner, was recently honored by The Associated Press for 40 years of service within the newspaper industry. Crass will be retiring in January.

