Garments still being accepted by coat...

Garments still being accepted by coat drive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The Cleveland/Bradley County Community Coat Drive, which is scheduled to conclude at year's end, is entering its final few days. DANNY AND LEANN POOLE, owners of Superior and Classique Cleaners in Cleveland, display a load of clean coats being prepared for distribution to The Caring Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ez money 8 hr kcampbell 1
News Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14) 16 hr Dept of Corrections 2
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Sun Xxx 25
christmas food (Dec '10) Dec 25 Rhonda 11
News Alert: Inmate found dead at Wilson County Jail (Mar '15) Dec 23 In the know 10
Dear Judge Gwin Dec 22 adriennelovett 1
vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees Dec 22 Jessica M 18
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC