Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Dec.16-21
12-17-16 Magan Nicole Brumlow, 26, of 182 McOtis Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to yield while entering highway. Jeffery Charles Melton, 54, of 1046 Blanton Drive, Chattanooga arrested for possession of schedule II narcotic.
