Duracell plant closing takes No. 6 spot
Just two weeks prior to Thanksgiving, it was announced that Duracell would be ceasing operations at one of its two Cleveland plants. In 2018, Duracell's "packing plant" on Stuart Road will no longer be operational, a decision that affects 40 percent of the company's local workforce.
