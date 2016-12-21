Cleveland Usa
A new attraction has been added to the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway - a 10-foot tall directional sign that graphically illustrates the direction and approximate mileage to 24 locations of JOE McCULLOUGH, right, and Steve Crittenden of Theme Fusion install the new multi-layered sign on the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway. The unique tower provides directions and distances to other Clevelands in the United States.
