Christmas in a time of loss

Still recovering from an emotional loss in a November tragedy, a Cleveland family will spend Christmas in a special way thanks to the big hearts of some emergency responders, and anonymous a THEa SGREENEa SFAMILY was joined by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and members of the Cleveland Fire Department and Bradley County Emergency Medical Service with toys and furniture for Christmas. From left are Jonathan Carroll of the Cleveland Fire Department, Santa Claus, Alisa Greene, Mrs. Claus, Ivy Greene, EMT Ashton Hughes, paramedic Josh VanDusen and Holly Greene.

