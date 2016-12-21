Boyd Clemmer Lawson

Boyd Clemmer Lawson

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

He served as a private in the United States Air Force, Service Battery, 181st-FA Bn HQ 34TH Air Division He graduated from the Church of Christ College in 1966. He was the senior pastor and presiding bishop of the Churches of Jesus Christ International, located at 800 Benton Pike in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 1 hr Dead Gods 820
What should i know about lebanon? 11 hr TnTitan17 1
Lot moberly Sat LifecareLacenter 1
Aleshia cardwell/Hackler Sat Aleshia 3
ez money Dec 28 kcampbell 1
News Four charged in Lebanon meth lab case (May '14) Dec 27 Dept of Corrections 2
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) Dec 25 Xxx 25
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,997

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC