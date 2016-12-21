Beware, Cleveland! Jack Frost discovered checking out area
If the temperatures have seemed a little hot and cold lately, there is most certainly an explanation for that - one that doesn't involve climate change, global warming or even the first day JACKa SFROSTa SRECENTLY chosea SCleveland as a quick vacation spot in between all of his pressing winter work. In this artist's rendering, Frost is seen kicking back and relaxing before getting back to work on a Christmas winter storm, most likely much farther north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16)
|15 hr
|Xxx
|25
|christmas food (Dec '10)
|20 hr
|Rhonda
|11
|Alert: Inmate found dead at Wilson County Jail (Mar '15)
|Fri
|In the know
|10
|Dear Judge Gwin
|Dec 22
|adriennelovett
|1
|vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees
|Dec 22
|Jessica M
|18
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|Dec 22
|Trumpler
|32
|Hot blonde gamestop
|Dec 20
|Relevant Image
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC