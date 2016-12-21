If the temperatures have seemed a little hot and cold lately, there is most certainly an explanation for that - one that doesn't involve climate change, global warming or even the first day JACKa SFROSTa SRECENTLY chosea SCleveland as a quick vacation spot in between all of his pressing winter work. In this artist's rendering, Frost is seen kicking back and relaxing before getting back to work on a Christmas winter storm, most likely much farther north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.