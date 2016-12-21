Beware, Cleveland! Jack Frost discove...

Beware, Cleveland! Jack Frost discovered checking out area

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

If the temperatures have seemed a little hot and cold lately, there is most certainly an explanation for that - one that doesn't involve climate change, global warming or even the first day JACKa SFROSTa SRECENTLY chosea SCleveland as a quick vacation spot in between all of his pressing winter work. In this artist's rendering, Frost is seen kicking back and relaxing before getting back to work on a Christmas winter storm, most likely much farther north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) 15 hr Xxx 25
christmas food (Dec '10) 20 hr Rhonda 11
News Alert: Inmate found dead at Wilson County Jail (Mar '15) Fri In the know 10
Dear Judge Gwin Dec 22 adriennelovett 1
vanderbilt baby nicu unit employees Dec 22 Jessica M 18
News Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08) Dec 22 Trumpler 32
Hot blonde gamestop Dec 20 Relevant Image 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,865

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC