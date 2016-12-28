3 Charged In Dec. 12th Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland
The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney's Office of the 10th Judicial District has charged three people involved in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook apartments on Dec. 12, at 12:01 a.m. Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
